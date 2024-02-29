Paddington Director Hasn't Seen Nicolas Cage Showing Love for the Bear in Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

One of the more ambitious cinematic projects of 2022 was The Unbearable Weight of Massive talent, which featured Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself meeting one of his biggest fans, with the pair bonding over Paddington 2, but director of the sequel Paul King admits he hasn't watched the movie that pays loving homage to his career, claiming it would just be a "weird ego trip." The filmmaker even expressed his disappointment about not having seen the film yet, as he is a big fan of stars Cage and Pedro Pascal, so he admitted that he might get around to watching it eventually.

"I haven't [seen it], because I'm aware that it mentions Paddington, and I feel that I would just be watching it to go on some kind of weird ego trip," King shared with /Film. "But I would actually like to see the movie, because I love Nicolas Cage, and I love Pedro Pascal. The only reason I haven't watched it is I'm aware it mentions Paddington, which is the most messed up thinking you can have. But there you go."

He added, "I will watch it, but I'll have to do it late at night on the TV with the windows shut because I'll be cringing with embarrassment."

Unbearable Weight sees Pascal playing Cage superfan Javi offering Cage $1 million to attend his birthday party, and while the pair don't initially hit it off, they begin to realize they have a shared love of all things cinema. Javi details how much he loves Paddington 2, which Cage is oblivious to, and the pair are seen not only watching the movie together, but also results in Cage also professing his love for the bear-themed adventure.

While Unbearable Weight is one of the more eccentric experiences Cage has recently starred in, the love for Paddington 2 is very much real. The 2017 sequel currently has more than 250 reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and it holds a 99% positive reaction, with only two submitted reviews being deemed "Rotten," the first of which didn't appear until 2021. By comparison, Orson Welles' Citizen Kane also has 99% positive reviews on the site, with the only Rotten reaction also being submitted in 2021.

King is credited with the story for the upcoming Paddington in Peru, but Dougal Wilson is stepping in as director. Paddington in Peru is set to hit UK cinemas on November 8th and then land domestically on January 17, 2025.

