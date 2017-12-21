‘Alien 3’ Featurette Shows a Dog Transform Into an Alien

The horror genre is no stranger to creatively using special effects, but one behind-the-scenes makeover from Alien 3 just might take the cake.

StudioADI recently shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Alien 3, which tracked one of the attempts to bring the iconic “Runner” Xenomorph to life. As it turns out, the folks at UK’s Pinewood Studios attempted a practical approach to the scene, by dressing an actual dog in Xenomorph makeup.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which you can check out above, tracks the process of the effect, from measuring the whippet to crafting his custom-made Xenomorph suit. The effect even included a rather realistic Xenomorph helmet, although that appeared to be a bit of an adorable issue for the four-legged actor.

“One unused attempt at a running chestburster in Alien3 included this adorable [whippet].” the caption for the video reads. “It didn’t quite work on camera the way that we hoped, though and the effect was scraped.”

As fans know, Alien 3 ultimately went with a CGI approach to this “Runner” Xenomorph, although footage of the real-life dog was shot. Maybe there’s a way we could see this dog-shaped Xenomorph attempted again, now that Stranger Things 2 has made its “Demodog” mainstream.

When it came to designing the adult Xenomorphs, the film’s specially effect team went with a pretty unique source of inspiration – Michelle Pfeiffer.

“Fincher specifically wanted the alien to have lips based on Michelle Pfeiffer’s — more voluptuous and feminine. The director recalled: ‘We did give it Michelle Pfeiffer’s lips. That’s what they’re based on. It always had these little thin lips, and I said to Giger, ‘let’s make it a woman when it comes right up to Ripley.’ So it has these big, luscious collagen lips.’”

The latest movie in the franchise, Alien: Covenant, is available on digital, DVD, and Blu-Ray now.