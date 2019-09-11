Campers Are Dying for a Swim in Latest American Horror Story: 1984 Poster

In the lead up to next week’s season premiere of American Horror Story: 1984, FX has released quite a few posters with each one depicting the summer camp experience gone horribly awry in a truly terrifying way. That holds true for the latest one, released by the network earlier this week that asks, “dying for a swim?”

In the newest poster, shared to Twitter by American Horror Story‘s official account on Monday, a female camper is blissfully enjoying her time in Camp Redwood’s lake, unaware that it’s all about to end as the mysterious killer Mr. Jingles is in the water with her, his knife drawn and ready to take her life. Check it out below.

If it wasn’t clear before, it is now: nowhere is safe at Camp Redwood, and that won’t bode well for 1984‘s characters. Based upon the official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984, the season will see a group of friends who take on jobs as counselors at Camp Redwood. But Camp Redwood was once the site of a horrific series of murders carried out by Mr. Jingles who just so happens to have recently escaped from a mental facility — though there have been fan theories to suggest that there may be more to that general premise than meets the eye. 1984 is set to be heavily influenced by 1980s horror slasher films, such as Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street and it’s an influence that executive producer Tim Minear has had nothing but praise for.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. It was previously announced that franchise alum Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson would not be appearing in 1984, though Paulson recently teased that she might still “pop up” at some point in 1984.

“I may pop up,” Paulson recently told ET.

“It’s a little bittersweet because I have a lot of friends who are still on the show,” she explained. “So I’m getting updates about how it’s all going and what they’re doing, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.’ And then I’m also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I’m not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights.”

Paulson went on to explain that despite a more regular schedule being an advantage of not being involved in 1984, she’s really excited for the season.

“But it’ll be hard,” Paulson said. “I’ll be watching and cheering everybody on. I’m really excited for this season. I think it’s a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though.”

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.