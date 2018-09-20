‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Reveals First Look at Jessica Lange’s Return

American Horror Story creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy hit a significant Instagram follower milestone recently and to celebrate he gave fans something they definitely wanted to see: a first look at the return of Jessica Lange‘s Constance Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Lange is a fan-favorite among fans of the FX anthology series having appeared in its first four seasons and in the post, which you can check out below, she’s back as Murder House character with co-star Sarah Paulson, who happens to be directing the episode in which Lange returns.

“To celebrate 300k followers, here’s a first look at the return of Queen Constance…the one and only Lady Lange…being directed by that dynamo of wit and talent Sarah Paulson,” Murphy wrote. “Love them both!”

While Lange was a lead in the first four seasons of the anthology series, it’s her return as Constance that fans are really excited about. At the end of Murder House, Constance was left caring for the infant Michael Langdon following Vivien’s (Connie Britton) death. Of course, little Michael is now the all-grown-up Anti-Christ (played by Cody Fern) so it will be very interesting to see exactly how Constance fits into things, especially as Cordelia seems particularly untouched by the apocalypse.

Of course, there are quite a few questions about how things will transpire in regard to the apocalypse this season. Some fans have already begun to wonder if the end of the world will somehow be undone by season’s end as there are events from other seasons of American Horror Story‘s shared universe that take place in the future, provided the timeline Murphy has suggested is correct.

At the winter TCA Panel, Murphy revealed that the apocalypse would take place about 18 months after April 2018. That time frame can mean one of two things. It could mean that the actual events of the end of the world and the immediate aftermath takes places in October 2019 and then we jump ahead again to April 2021 when Michael Langdon arrives at Outpost 3. It could also mean that the end of the world begins in April 2018 and then the 18 month jump in the premiere drops us in October 2019. In either scenario, we are looking at an apocalypse and a wrecked world existing in close proximity to October 30, 2022 — a date we glimpsed at the end of Hotel.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.