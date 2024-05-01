Terrifier 3 Gets Earlier Release Date, First Look Image Released

A new first-look image for Terrifier 3 comes with an update that the cult-horror hit is getting an earlier release date.

Horror fans rejoice, the latest sequel in a cult-favorite franchise is now arriving in theaters earlier than expected!

Terrifier 3 was originally set to release just before Halloween, October 25th 2024; however, that release date has been moved up to October 11th, giving horror fans nearly three additional weeks to enjoy the Terrifier threequel before the spooky season gives way to the holiday season of Thanksgiving and Christmas. It also gives a more indie-level release like Terrifier 3 much more room to breathe (and earn); Paramount's Smile 2 is set for October 18th, and may have pulled attention (and dollars) away from Terrifier 3.

Terrifirer began humbly as a festival-circuit indie made for $55 thousand or less, screened between 2016 and 2017 at festivals, later earning $416,322 at the box office from a limited release in 2018. However, the franchise had a game-changing sequel with Terrfier 2; released in early October of 2022, the sequel made over $15 million at the box office, on a budget that included $250K generated from crowdfunding efforts.

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit," Director Damien Leone said in a previous statement about Terrifier 3's release. "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

Terrifier 3 stars David Howard Thornton, who is once again reprising his role as Art the Clown. Lauren LaVera is reprising her role as Sienna, with co-stars including Samantha Scaffidi, Elliot Fullam, AEW star Chris Jericho and Daniel Roebuck, who is set to debut as Santa Claus. Franchise creator/writer/director/producer Damien Leone is once again at the helm, and series producer Phil Falcone is also back.

What Is Terrifier 3 About?

(Photo: Cineverse)

Leone has previously teased that "There are so many questions brought up in 'Part 2' that are not answered, and that was part of the design because I know I'm going into a 'Part 3,'" Leone said. "I pretty much have the entire treatment ready for ' Part 3,' but it's getting so big that it could potentially split into a ' Part 4' because I wouldn't want to make another 2 hour 20 minute movie. So we'll see."