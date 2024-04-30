Late Night With the Devil Sets Streaming Record for Shudder

The David Dastmalchian-starring Late Night with the Devil premiered more than a year ago at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival and, thanks to screening at other film festivals throughout the year, it earned a tremendous amount of buzz among the horror community. It shouldn't be much of a surprise, then, that when the movie made its premiere on Shudder, even after a theatrical run, it was a massive hit on the streamer. Having just released on the platform earlier this year, Shudder confirmed that Late Night with the Devil was such a success that it set records for the horror-themed streamer in both views and in drawing fresh subscribers.

"Coming off a record-breaking theatrical run, we're thrilled to give Late Night its streaming debut on Shudder, as we continue to bring our passionate subscribers the very best in horror, with projects that represent the depth and breadth of this genre," Courtney Thomasma, EVP of streaming for AMC Networks, shared in a statement. "Working alongside our sister company IFC Films to bring this fantastic film to an even broader audience is another example of the great synergy of these two brands and how the horror genre continues to resonate and be embraced by fans."

"We knew Late Night with the Devil was audacious, frightening, and crowd-pleasing in equal measure, and we are ecstatic to see that so fully embraced by our existing and brand-new members," Sam Zimmerman, Shudder's vice president of programming, added. "Late Night's success across streaming and theatrical is a win for the kind of inventive, original genre that Shudder and IFC Films aim for. A huge congratulations to the Cairnes and the fantastic filmmaking team."

Per press release, "Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural, announced that IFC Films' Late Night with the Devil broke records with its April 19th streaming debut, marking the streamer's biggest opening weekend ever. The supernatural thriller, directed by Colin and Cameron Cairnes and starring David Dastmalchian, became the most watched and biggest acquisition-driving film of all time on both Shudder and AMC+, surpassing the previous record holders in their first full week -- V/H/S/99 (up 85% in viewership) and When Evil Lurks (more than three times higher in acquisitions)."

"Late Night with the Devil follows Jack Delroy, host of a syndicated late-night talk show 'Night Owls' that has long been a trusted companion to insomniacs around the country. It's October 31, 1977, a year after the tragic death of Jack's wife, and ratings have plummeted. Desperate to turn his fortunes around, Jack plans a Halloween special like no other, unaware that he is about to unleash evil into the living rooms of America.

"Late Night with the Devil's successful weekend on Shudder follows its record-breaking theatrical opening weekend on March 22, 2024, which established its title as IFC's largest opening weekend of all time. The film debuted to rave reviews from critics and praise for David Dastmalchian's haunting and committed performance, and is currently rated as Certified Fresh at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, where it also currently sits at #1 Best Horror Film of 2024."

Late Night with the Devil is now streaming on Shudder.

