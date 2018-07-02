‘Friday the 13th’ Remake Producers Hope to Continue Franchise With Sequel

Fans have been waiting nearly a decade for news about a new Friday the 13th film coming to theaters, yet a lawsuit and a variety of behind-the-scenes struggles have prevented a film from officially moving forward. Andrew Form, who served as a producer on 2009’s Friday the 13th reboot, still has hopes that he and producing partner Brad Fuller could make a sequel happen.

“There’s a lawsuit going on and the rights are a little messed up. But rest assured, we are doing everything we can to be involved with that and we wholeheartedly believe that another version, another incarnation of Friday the 13th, needs to be made and brought out to the world,” Form shared with We Got This Covered. “We’re gonna do everything we can to do it. Every year, we look at the schedule and say, ‘When’s the next Friday the 13th? When can we have a movie ready?’ We love Jason and we hope we can make another one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Form and Fuller served as producers of A Quiet Place earlier this year, one of the biggest horror hits of the year. Prior to the huge hit, their company, Platinum Dunes, earned a reputation for rebooting popular horror franchises like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Between a new Halloween sequel hitting theaters this fall and the duo’s success with A Quiet Place, Jason Voorhees could be primed to make a comeback once the legal dust settles.

“Friday the 13th is the one for us, because we were so close to filming that version about a year and a half ago, and we loved the screenplay we had and we were so close on that one,” Form confessed. “I think that’s the one out of everything we’ve done in the past… I think Jason is the one right now for us that we’d love to get our hands on.”

In 2017, a sequel in the franchise was seemingly coming together, only for Paramount Pictures to quietly shift the film’s release date until it was officially scrapped completely. Few details about the project were confirmed, though the reported search for twin actors hinted at the possibility of Jason secretly having a sibling.

Stay tuned for details about the future of the Friday the 13th franchise.

Do you think the franchise should get another reboot or would you like to see a sequel to the 2009 film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

[H/T We Got This Covered]