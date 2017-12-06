‘Get Out’ Director Responds To Various Fan Theories and Easter Eggs

The internet is both to thank and to blame for the rise of fan theories sweeping the globe about a variety of movies, which attempt to reveal an underlying truth of a narrative that would change the film’s entire meaning. The horror film Get Out immediately became one of the most talked about movies on social media, thanks to its ambitious concept and the various clues writer/director Jordan Peele incorporated into the narrative that hinted at its finale. The filmmaker recently took to the internet to confirm and deny many of these theories.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Get Out***

The range of theories surrounding the film range from ridiculous to reasonable, with Peele responding to all theories equally.

In the film, a young man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) head to the suburbs for him to meet Rose’s family for the first time. Chris is slightly nervous to meet the family for the first time, unaware how her family will react to their interracial relationship. Chris’ fears are confirmed when it’s revealed that Rose has been luring partners to her family in order to perform procedures where an individual’s mind is placed in a young and healthy new body.

On the ridiculous end of the spectrum, one Reddit user posited that the events of the film are a complete fabrication of Chris’ friend Rod (Lil Rel Howery). With Rod warning Chris about meeting the white family, this theory posits that the events of the film are merely what Rod thinks could happen to his friend, which would explain how he ultimately becomes one of the film’s heroes. Peele was entertained by the theory, but refuted it.

Another user pointed out that, at one point in the film, Chris discusses the differences between different martial arts with Jeremy (Caleb Landry Jones), with Chris ultimately comparing one artform to chess and its necessity to think multiple steps ahead. Later in the film, Chris causes Jeremy to repeat an attack multiple times, allowing him to counter that attack and escape. Peele confirmed that the early conversation was meant to foreshadow Chris’ mindset, as he wasn’t only physically strong, but also smart enough to use his enemy’s tactics against them.

Peele even revealed that some of the theories and Easter eggs weren’t entirely intentional, but took credit for them anyway.

Get Out is available on home video now.

