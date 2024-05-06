The Strangers Trilogy Director Teases Release Dates for Next Two Movies

Production on an entire trilogy of The Strangers reboot films commenced in an extended shoot, and while we know that The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters later this month, fans have been left to wonder about when we'll get official looks at or a release date for the next two chapters. Director Renny Harlin recently offered an update on possible release dates, teasing that Chapter 2 could be released in time for Halloween while the third entry would likely be unleashed early next year. The reception the first film earns will likely have at least some impact on how to release the next two chapters, in that if it is received poorly, studio Lionsgate might be more interested in rushing out subsequent chapters to get the underwhelming outing over with. The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on May 17th.

While speaking with Variety, Harlin teased the next chapter could arrive as early as September or October, before then hinting the trilogy would conclude early next year.

The filmmaker also expressed what drew him to the project, noting that getting to spend three films with characters as opposed to merely remaking one movie is what inspired his excitement.

"If it had been a straight remake or a sequel, I wouldn't have done it at this point of my life," he says. "I have such respect for the original film and am somewhat intimidated by the quality of it. Simply doing a sequel or remake didn't appeal to me, but this was such an opportunity to have four and a half hours of a case study of victims of a violent crime and the perpetrators and what makes them tick and how it affects a person who goes through this."

The original 2008 The Strangers did earn the follow-up film The Strangers: Prey at Night in 2018, though the narratives were only loosely connected, in that both films featured masked maniacs.

The movie is described, "From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's Riverdale) stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series bridging three compelling films."

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is set to hit theaters on May 17th.

Are you looking forward to the trilogy? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!