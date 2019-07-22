Ghost Adventures to Investigate the Real Conjuring House and Announce New Miniseries This Halloween

Ed and Lorraine Warren have been well-known figures in the paranormal investigating community for decades, with their real-life encounters serving as the inspiration for The Conjuring franchise. In the original 2013 film, a family moves into a Rhode Island farmhouse and, after experience a number of horrifying encounters, enlists the Warrens, who ultimately discover the origins of the haunting and grants the family some peace. The real farmhouse still exists in Rhode Island, with the paranormal investigation series Ghost Adventures setting their sights on uncovering its mysteries for a special event this Halloween. Additionally, the series will deliver the new miniseries Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, chronicling iconic murderers.

Per press release, “Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures team – Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, and Billy Tolley – investigate iconic locations that are hotbeds of creepy and unnerving hauntings in all-new October specials that will air during Travel Channel’s ‘Ghostober’ event, which features 31 days of spine-chilling premieres.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The four-part miniseries, Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits, tackles the question: does evil linger? Exploring haunted locations associated with infamous serial killers, the team seeks to document whether malicious energy has been left behind by these sadistic killers and their evil acts.

“A two-hour Halloween special, Ghost Adventures: Halloween 2019, takes the team to Rhode Island for an unforgettable lockdown inside the real-life home that inspired the iconic horror film, The Conjuring. The home’s hauntings were also made famous by renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.”

“I’ve investigated a lot of places, but these locations are absolutely terrifying on a whole other level,” said Bagans. “To walk in the same footsteps as these serial killers, where some of the most notorious acts of evil were committed – it severely affects you. The residual energy alone is palpable. And the real-life house that inspired the Conjuring movies – I’m speechless! That has a been a dream of mine to investigate for years and I can’t believe it’s finally happening. It’s beyond legendary. I can’t wait for viewers to experience this terrifying adventure with us.”

Ghost Adventures: Serial Killer Spirits premieres Saturday, October 5th at 9 p.m. ET. The Ghost Adventures Halloween special premieres Thursday, October 31st at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for details on various other Travel Channel programs debuting this October.

