Is There Anything After the Credits in ‘Halloween’?

Audiences have become accustomed to waiting around through the credits of every major movie that hits theaters. It’s not because they want to read the names of everyone who worked hard on making the film, but because they’ve come to learn that filmmakers like to hide little teases and Easter eggs after the credits. This weekend’s Halloween reboot/sequel will be no exception, and people will undoubtedly stick around to see if there’s a post-credits scene, but is it worth the wait?

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Halloween! Continue reading at your own risk…

Halloween is one of the few odd cases where there is a little something after the credits, but it’s not a scene to watch. There’s simply a small tease to reveal that the story may not be over.

After the final credit rolls, the music playing in the background cuts off, and the sound completely changes. The ever-frightening breathing of Michael Myers can be heard roaring through the speakers. While certainly a creepy treat for audiences, this small addition also lends itself to help set up a Halloween sequel.

At the end of the movie, Michael is locked in the basement of a burning house, seemingly killed by Laurie Strode and her family. However, Michael has survived worse before, and the inclusion of his breathing is one way for the creative team to indicate that the iconic villain may not be dead after all. If Blumhouse and Universal decide to move forward with a sequel, they’ll surely bring Michael back into the fold somehow, and this tease set the stage for that return.

Given the success that Halloween is projected to be at the box office, a sequel wouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially since David Gordon Green and Danny McBride had initially planned on making two movies.

“We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back, said McBride shared earlier this year with Entertainment Weekly. “Then we were like, Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we’d never work again. So, let’s not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren’t going to like. So, we were like, Let’s learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn’t. But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.”

