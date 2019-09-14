It Chapter Two Tops Box Office For Second Straight Weekend

It Chapter Two will take the top spot at the box office for the second weekend in a row. The second installment of the film adaptation of the Stephen King novel earned an estimated $12.8 million on Friday on its way to a projected $40.5 million in its second frame. The film’s total is set to climb to $153.5 million.

It Chapter Two takes place 27 years after It Chapter One. The Losers Club is all grown up, now played as adults by Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean. When Pennywise, played again by Bill Skarsgård, returns to prey on the vulnerable, the Losers Club reunites to once again face their fears.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave It Chapter Two a 3 out of 5-stars review. He writes, “Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with this sequel warrants the price of admission. Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with IT as they were in 2017.”

Hustlers opens in second place with an expected $32 million. The crime-drama is the biggest opening ever for studio STX Entertainment and the biggest live-action opening of star Jennifer Lopez’s career. The film, based on a true story chronicled in a 2015 New York magazine article, follows a group of strippers turned con-women as they navigate the 2008 economic collapse.

Gerard Butler’s latest action flick, Angel Has Fallen, slides into third place in its fifth weekend. The R-rated comedy Good Boys moves into fourth place. Disney’s The Lion King finds itself in fifth place.

What are you seeing in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see this weekend’s box office top 10.

1. It Chapter Two

Week Two

Friday: $12.8 million

Weekend: $40.5 million

Total: $153.5 million

Defeated by members of the Losers’ Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise — now more powerful than ever.

It Chapter Two is directed by Andy Muschietti, written by Gary Dauberman, and stars Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, Jaeden Martell, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Wyatt Oleff.

2. Hustlers

Opening Weekend

Friday: $13.1 million

Weekend: $32.1 million

Working as a stripper to make ends meet, Destiny’s life changes forever when she becomes friends with Ramona — the club’s top money earner. Ramona soon shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the wealthy Wall street clientele who frequent the club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back.

Hustlers is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, based on the 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B.

3. Angel Has Fallen

Week Four

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

Total: $60.3 million

Authorities take Secret Service agent Mike Banning into custody for the failed assassination attempt of U.S. President Allan Trumbull. After escaping from his captors, Banning must evade the FBI and his own agency to find the real threat to the president. Desperate to uncover the truth, he soon turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name and save the country from imminent danger.

Angel Has Fallen is directed by Ric Roman Waugh and stars Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

4. Good Boys

Week Five

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $73.1 million

Invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max asks his best friends Lucas and Thor for some much-needed help on how to pucker up. When they hit a dead end, Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When the boys lose the drone, they skip school and hatch a plan to retrieve it before Max’s dad can figure out what happened.

Good Boys is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, from a script he co-wrote with Lee Eisenberg. The film stars Jacob Tremblay, Brady Noon, and Keith L. Williams.

5. The Lion King

Week Nine

Friday: $850,000

Weekend: $3.7 million

Total: $534.1 million

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau and stars the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and James Earl Jones.

6. Overcomer

Week Four

Friday: $725,000 million

Weekend: $2.71 million

Total: $28.9 million

High school basketball coach John Harrison and his team face an uncertain future when their town’s largest manufacturing plant shuts down unexpectedly. As hundreds of people move away, John reluctantly agrees to coach cross-country, a sport he doesn’t even like. His outlook soon changes when he meets Hannah Scott, an unlikely runner who pushes herself to the limit. Inspired by the words and prayers of a new friend, John starts to train Hannah for the biggest race of her young life.

Overcomer is directed by Alex Kendrick, from a script he co-wrote with Stephen Kendrick. Kendrick stars in the film, alongside Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Cameron Arnett, Aryn Wright-Thompson, Jack Sterner, nad Ben Davies.

7. The Goldfinch

Opening Weekend

Friday: $870,000

Weekend: $2.6 million

Theodore Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day — a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch.

The Goldfinch is directed by John Crowley and written by Peter Straughan, based on the 2013 novel by Donna Tartt. The film stars Ansel Elgort, Oakes Fegley, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, and Nicole

8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Week Seven

Friday: $687,000

Weekend: $2.66 million

Total: $168.1 million

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch from a screenplay by Chris Morgan and Drew Pearce, based on a story by Morgan. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Helen Mirren.

9. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Week Six

Friday: $499,000

Weekend: $1.9 million

Total: $64.6 million

The shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large in the small town of Mill Valley for generations. It’s in a mansion that young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon Sarah’s spooky home.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is directed by André Øvredal, based on the children’s books written by Alvin Schwartz. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Abrams, Dean Norris, Gil Bellows, and Lorraine Toussaint.

10. The Peanut Butter Falcon

Week Six

Friday: $532,000

Weekend: $1.8 million

Total: $14.9 million

A modern Mark Twain style adventure story, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of Zak, a young man with Down syndrome, who runs away from a residential nursing home to follow his dream of attending the professional wrestling school of his idol, The Salt Water Redneck. A strange turn of events pairs him on the road with Tyler, a small-time outlaw on the run, who becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whiskey, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor, a kind nursing home employee charged with Zak’s return, to join them on their journey.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is directed by Tyler Nilson and Mike Schwartz. It stars Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Thomas Haden Church, Bruce Dern, Jon Bernthal, Mick Foley, Jake Roberts, and Yelawolf.