IT CHAPTER TWO Coming to ScareDiego at San Diego Comic-Con

Back in 2017, IT went on to become one of the biggest box office successes of the year, taking in more than $700 million worldwide, a feat made all the more impressive by the film’s R rating. In addition to being based on one of author Stephen King’s most beloved novels, one of the reasons it was such a success was its marketing campaign ahead of release. The upcoming IT CHAPTER TWO is already one of the most anticipated horror events of the year, with excitement surely building once the film descends upon San Diego for the “ScareDiego” event during San Diego Comic-Con.

Director Andy Muschietti shared the above post on Instagram teasing the film’s arrival at the event. San Diego Comic-Con launches on Thursday, July 18th.

It’s unclear exactly what fans can expect at the event, though when IT arrived at ScareDiego back in 2017, fans were treated to footage of the film as well as a number of activations around the downtown area, including dozens of kids wearing yellow raincoats and holding red balloons.

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The film will also feature flashbacks with the original stars all reprising their roles for this sequel.

The previous movie depicted a group of friends in Derry, Maine coming together to confront an otherworldly entity plaguing their small town, seemingly vanquishing the threat after it had tormented the community for generations. The new film sees the friends, who dubbed themselves the “Losers’ Club,” come together 27 years later to finish the job they started as kids, as the nefarious monster has returned to the town.

Earlier this year, writer Gary Dauberman teased that the new film could be even more frightening than the first film. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman confirmed the sequel is “definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first.”

ScareDiego takes place on Wednesday, July 17th. IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

