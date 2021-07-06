Megan Fox Would Like to See Jennifer's Body as a TV Series

✖

While the film wasn't originally a major success, the decade since the debut of Jennifer's Body has earned the horror film a passionate following, with star Megan Fox recently confirming her excitement at potentially seeing the concept continued in a TV series. As if stars Fox and Amanda Seyfried didn't earn enough success in the following years, writer Diablo Cody and director Karyn Kusama have also earned acclaim in their own right, so while members of the cast and crew have reflected fondly on the endeavor, it's unknown if any member of the original production would be able to return to the franchise.

“I don’t think [Jennifer’s Body is] a hard movie to make a sequel to," Fox shared with The Washington Post. "I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.”

At the time, the film scored only 45% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and took in $31.6 million worldwide.

The actor previously reflected on the film finally earning the acclaim it deserved in the years after its initial setbacks.

"That, obviously, is overdue. We were all aware of what we were making at the time that we were making it," Fox shared with Collider in 2020 when discussing the film's growing cult following. "We were all taken aback – and we meaning me, Karyn, Diablo, and the main players – by how the studio marketed that movie, which was outrageous, and by how it was received. I can’t sit there and watch that movie and not be like, 'This is a f-cking hilarious, subtle satire. This is a great movie.' It’s so interesting. Diablo is so brilliant. Some of those shots in that movie, like that shot going across the football field, are insane. It was so good. The DP and the directing was so good. I don’t know. It just wasn’t time. It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took this long for culture to catch up."

Sadly, between that film's underwhelming initial reception and the notoriety of starring in the original Transformers took a major toll on the performer.

"It wasn't just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with, it preceded a breaking point for me," Fox shared with Entertainment Weekly about her experiences. "I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. I didn't want to be seen, I didn't want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn't want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out… so I went through a very dark moment after that."

