Stephen King Has Hilarious Response to Story of Woman Finding and Burning Pennywise Doll in Her Pool

Earlier this week, the internet was entertained by the story of Renee Jensen, who was relaxing on Saturday at her home in Harrington Park New Jersey when something fell from the sky into their backyard. When she went to examine what fell it turned out to be a Pennywise plush doll, from the movie based on Stephen King’s best-selling novel IT, with some weird markings on the forehead. Jensen was understandably a bit freaked out and, in addition to sharing her story with the world, reportedly burned the doll and then slept with a knife that night just in case.

It is maybe no surprise that King himself, who is prolific on social media, was tagged into a conversation about Jensen’s encounter with the killer clown — and that his response was both funny and 100% Stephen King. You can see it below, embedded via Twitter, although if you read this headline and thought you knew what the reply was, you were almost certainly right…

Videos by ComicBook.com

We all float down here. You’ll float, too. https://t.co/oRKZUKuFL2 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 19, 2019

Despite his reputation as a master of horror, King is usually a pretty empathetic guy, so we are guessing he was going for the humor rather than the menace there…but it’s certainly a fine line when it comes to killer clowns.

“Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Mama”) stars as Beverly, James McAvoy (“Split,” upcoming “Glass”) as Bill, Bill Hader (HBO’s “Barry,” “The Skeleton Twins”) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s “Mary Kills People”) as Ben, James Ransone (HBO’s “The Wire”) as Eddie, and Andy Bean (“Allegiant,” Starz’ “Power”) as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell as Bill, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, and Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben. Bill Skarsgård returns in the seminal role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed the film from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (“IT,” “Annabelle: Creation”) based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

Evil resurfaces in Derry as director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—in a return to where it all began with It Chapter Two. Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, “It Chapter Two” brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.”

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters on September 6th.