Stephen King Shares Praise for James Wan’s Malignant

We dare not spoil the insanity of James Wan’s Malignant for you, but if you were waiting on a sign to give it a spin we’ve found a big one for you. Master of Horror Stephen King has sounded off on the latest film from the director of Insidious, Saw, The Conjuring, and Dead Silence, writing: “I watched MALIGNANT on HBO and thought it was brilliant.” King is not one to mince words about horror movies he loves and horror movies he hates, earlier this year the prolific writer went viral after revealing his least favorite of all time.

Now as far as Malignant goes, it’s been a film that has proven to be a little divisive. Though sitting high on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% rating and a “Certified Fresh” distinction, the film only has a 52% audience rating. Even the replies to King’s praise of the movie have shown how polarized the reactions are to Wan’s latest feature. We’ve collected some of them below, but most importantly the writer of the film reacted to King’s endorsement to boot.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), Maddie Hasson (Mr. Mercedes), George Young (Containment), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Jacqueline McKenzie (Palm Beach), Jake Abel (Supernatural), and Ingrid Bisu (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It).



Malignant is now playing theaters and streaming on HBO Max through October 10th.

