‘Stranger Things’: Millie Bobby Brown Reportedly Getting Nearly $3 Million Raise for Season 3

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is reportedly receiving a significant pay increase for her return in the third season of the hit Netflix series.

According to a report from TMZ, Brown will see a pay increase of about $3 million as she enters her third season playing Eleven, the psychokinetic young girl who wandered into Hawkins, Indiana in the first season.

TMZ claims to have gotten hold of Brown’s original contract, which would have paid her $25,000 per episode of Stranger Things‘ third season. However, as previously reported, the main cast of the series renegotiated their contracts after the second season to better reflect the show’s new status. Where the show was a surprise hit that nearly flew under the radar in its first season, its now a bonafide pop culture phenomenon. That means big pay increases for the main cast members, and Brown’s is said to be the biggest.

Instead of just making $25,000 per episode, which would have been about a $1,000 increase over season two for the actress, the report claims Brown will receive $350,000 per episode. That means that over the season’s nine episodes Brown will make about $3.15 million, a huge increase over the $225,000 she would have made for the season under her original contract.

The pay increase is rumored to put Brown’s pay on par with the adult stars of Stranger Things – Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Sheriff Hopper) – who are each reportedly paid between $300,000 and $350,000 per episode in the third season of the series.

Netflix is paying big money for Stranger Things at this point. Brown’s young co-stars Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) may not be making quite as much as she is, but the initial report suggested that their pay increased as well, with the overall cast pay average jumping from $30,000 per episode to somewhere in the $200,000 to $250,000 region.

The first two seasons of Stranger Things are now available to stream on Netflix.