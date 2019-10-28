Spoiler-Heavy Terminator: Dark Fate International Trailer Released

With Terminator: Dark Fate landing in theaters this weekend, the film’s marketing campaign is pulling out all the stops to get audiences excited for the new film, which includes releasing a new international trailer that offers a variety of spoilery reveals. If you’re hoping to check out the film this weekend with as little information as possible, avoid the above trailer, but if you’re looking to get excited for the film and the various action-packed sequences and narrative reveals it will contain, the above footage will surely do the trick. Check out Terminator: Dark Fate when it lands in theaters Friday.

27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator for a fight for the future.

The original The Terminator was one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s breakout roles, going on to reprise the role in a number of sequels. Linda Hamilton, on the other hand, hasn’t appeared in the franchise since 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Despite the excitement surrounding this reunion, don’t count on seeing Hamilton reprising her role in a potential sequel.

“I always looked at it as examining the consequences of the choices she makes,” director Tim Miller previously explained to Fandango. “And this movie has a time travel aspect, of course, but all of us kind of faced the same problem where you make decisions in your life that will have big consequences in the future based on the path you pick and the decisions you make, and sometimes you have to make those decisions without a complete understanding of the implications of those decisions. And it’s something, I think, that everybody can relate to, and often, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, sometimes those decisions don’t work out well. So I think that this movie was about Sarah examining the implications of those decisions.”

He added, “And it’s almost like [director] Jim [Cameron] set it up for a sequel, even though you didn’t feel like you were waiting for a sequel at the end of Terminator 2. When Sarah says, ‘I don’t know what the future holds, but for the first time I’ve faced it with hope.’ Turns out she was wrong. But it does feel like there needs to be a further explanation of it because she said, ‘I did some shit here and I don’t know what happens next.’ That’s where we come in and say, ‘Well, this is what happens next.’”

Terminator: Dark Fate lands in theaters this Friday.

