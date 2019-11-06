The Invisible Man Reveals First Look At Elisabeth Moss’ Character Cecilia Kass

Universal Pictures has revealed the first look at Elisabeth Moss in its reboot of The Invisible Man. Moss plays Cecilia Kass. Cecilia becomes trapped in a toxic relationship with a brilliant, wealthy, and possessive scientist played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House). With the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer), a friend (Aldin Hodge), and that friend’s teenage daughter (Storm Reid), Cecilia escapes and flees into hiding. When her ex dies by suicide and leaves her a substantial sum of his wealth, Cecilia suspects that his death was faked. Her suspicions are confirmed when a series of lethal coincidence begin happening to those closest to her.

“The image of the Invisible Man in the floating trench coat and the floating sunglasses is one that is clearly etched into the public consciousness,” director Leigh Whannell tells Entertainment Weekly. “I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called The Invisible Man. Just something that was really tense and scary in a way The Invisible Man hasn’t been before. There are some great actors in the film, Aldis Hodge and Storm Reid from A Wrinkle in Time, these are the supporting cast, and they’re such great performers. Having said that, the script is really a one-woman show. Elisabeth Moss is the centerpiece of the film, and she’s in pretty much every scene. I feel like, if you’re going to hang an entire film on someone’s shoulders, you need an actor as good as Lizzie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as whether this is a standalone movie or the start of a series, Whannell remains uncertain. “I don’t know,” he says. “I haven’t put any thought into a sequel. I’m a pretty superstitious filmmaker. I don’t want to jinx anything. I’ve been involved with movies that have had a lot of sequels, like the original Saw film obviously spawned a whole franchise, as did Insidious. But I can tell you with total honesty that in the case of both of those films, I never thought about a sequel. I would never want to jinx the release of a movie by thinking about what comes next.”

What do you think of these first look photos from The Invisible Man? Let us know in the comments. The Invisible Man opens in theaters on February 28h.