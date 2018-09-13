‘The Nun’ and ‘Sister Act’ Crossover Gets Endorsed by Whoopi Goldberg

The Nun has officially made the Conjuring movie universe one of the biggest franchises in horror, which means that it’s also ripe for some righteous parody! Just before The Nun hit theaters last week, one fan created a poster that had the The Nun crossover with Sister Act, the ’90s comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg as a lounge singer hiding out from the mob in a convent. The crossover idea quickly went viral, for reasons you can see, below:

Well, it seems that enough fans got a thrill out of this Nun / Sister Act idea to have it get the attention of of the person at the center of it: Check out what Whoopi Goldberg had to say about it!

Whoopi has broken her silence pic.twitter.com/2g8GLgZ2IN — Déjà The View (@dejatheviewpod) September 12, 2018



So what do we do with this little piece of social media intrigue? Clearly there will never be an actual crossover between the The Conjuring and Sister Act movie franchises, but that doesn’t mean the filmmakers over at Blum House can’t have a little fun with this, and give the fans a nice little Easter egg nod.

With The Nun pulling in an impressive opening weekend box office haul ($54M), it’s almost certain that the film will follow Annabelle‘s example and pump out a sequel or two. Given the premise of the franchise, it wouldn’t be hard at all to have Whoopi Goldberg make a either a cameo or full appearance, playing a nun character who is very much in the spirit of Sister Act’s Sister Deloris. As stated, it would give the next Nun movie a nice little boost in hype, while making hardcore fans feel validated in their wishes to see the two franchises crossover.

As for The Conjuring franchise: next up will be Annabelle 3, which will be a sequel to The Conjuring movies. The Conjuring 3 and The Nun 2 are also expected to be on the franchise slate, though no confirmation of either project has been revealed yet. Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg has kept busy making headlines as a regular member of The View morning show.

You can catch The Nun in theaters now. How would feel about having Whoopi Goldberg make a Sister Act cameo in the sequel?