Stephen King’s The Outsider Series Gets First Teaser

When 2019 comes to a close, Stephen King fans will reflect on having seen a number of his exciting storylines brought to life, but 2020 is set to kick off with a bang as HBO’s adaptation of The Outsider will premiere on Sunday, January 12th, with the series’ first teaser giving us a taste of the mysterious series. The series comes from Richard Price, who has previously worked on HBO’s The Wire and The Night Of, ensuring that this new series will have a gripping visual style that audiences witnessed in those crime dramas. Check out the teaser above and watch The Outsider beginning on January 12, 2020.

The 10-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11-year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

The cast includes Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominee Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline, Ready Player One) as Ralph Anderson; Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (The Color Purple) as Holly Gibney; Bill Camp (Emmy-nominee, The Night Of) as Howie Salomon; Mare Winningham (Oscar-nominee, Georgia) as Ralph’s wife Jeannie Anderson; Paddy Considine (HBO’s upcoming The Third Day) as Claude Bolton, manager of a local strip club; Julianne Nicholson (HBO’s upcoming Mare of Easttown) as Glory Maitland; Yul Vázquez (Divorce) as Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective Yunis Sablo; Jeremy Bobb (The Knick) as Alec Pelley, a private investigator hired by Howie; and Marc Menchaca (The Sinner) as detective Jack Hoskins; with Emmy- and Golden Globe winner Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development) as Terry Maitland in episodes 101 and 102.

Throughout his more than 40-year career, dozens of King stories have been brought to life on screens both big and small. He often supports other artists reimagining his works as they see fit, but when it comes down to the adaptations he most enjoys, it would be the projects that stick somewhat close to the source material.

“I think that they’re the best when they stick close to the books because, I don’t know, I feel a proprietary interest in that,” King revealed to the Associated Press. “I always think that some of the adaptations that don’t work that well are ones where they buy the concept, the basic concept, but then say well yes but we’ll do this, that and the other thing to it. So I always feel a little bit like they bought my launching pad and put their own rocket up, and sometimes the rocket explodes… The ones that I like the best are the ones where they stick close to the story and where I see changes and things that have been altered and I say to myself, ‘I wish I’d thought of that.’”

Tune in to the premiere of The Outsider on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

