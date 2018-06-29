Trailer Debuts for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series Spin-Off

What We Do in the Shadows has become an iconic part of the horror-comedy genre, with plenty of easily quotable lines and memorable bits. Thankfully, a properly follow up to the 2014 film is finally coming together.

New Zealand’s TVNZ 2 recently debuted the first trailer for Wellington Paranormal, a television spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows. You can check it out above.

The six-episode series will follow Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary), the two police officers who investigated Shadows’ group of vampires, only to be easily misled each and every time. As creators Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement revealed last year, the spinoff is set to follow Minogue and O’Leary in an X-Files esque set-up, as they track down vampires, werewolves, and zombies.

“It’s surprising how many demonic possessions there are,” Clement explained last year. “There was a very tense situation at the Bucket Fountain – I can tell you it involved a possible Gateway from Hell. We’re very concerned about this kind of stuff.”

“We had an incident with some zombies which got pretty tense there. So luckily they’re taken care of. A couple of crew members were turned into zombies – I think. It’s hard to tell sometimes.” Clement joked. “Also, some very worrying things have happened in Lower Hutt as well. There was a party in Khandallah that got a bit out of hand, too, with some undead member of the Wellington public.”

Wellington Paranormal is just the one of few What We Do in the Shadows spinoffs that is currently on the way. Over in the states, a television adaptation of the film has been in the works at FX, and was given a series order last month. And of course, Waititi and Clement are attempting to make a proper film sequel to Shadows, which would be titled We’re Wolves.

“We’re still trying to write that,” Waititi confirmed. “We’re doing those [other shows] as well as trying to come up with ideas for this werewolf movie. It will happen!”

Wellington Paranormal will begin airing on July 11th on TVNZ 2.