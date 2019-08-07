Zombieland 2 International Trailer Reveals New Footage

In case you haven’t heard, Zombieland is returning to the big screen after an entire decade in the shadows. Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters in October, giving fans the chance to catch up with the adventures of Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, and Little Rock for the first time in quite a while. We got our first glimpse at the long-awaited sequel last month with the debut of the Double Tap trailer, and now the international edition of the promo is offering just a little more insight.

The Zombieland: Double Tap international trailer arrived online this week, unveiling a new scene about halfway through. You can check it out in the video above!

The scene in question features one of the film’s new characters, Madison, played by Zoey Deutch. While the rest of the group is trying to scope out the road ahead, Madison is simply infatuated with a pair of binoculars, looking through them backwards in order to make Tallahassee smaller.

Other new additions to the cast include Roasario Dawson, Avan Jogia, Luke Wilson, and Thomas Middleditch.

Fans are undoubtedly excited to see Zombieland return this fall, but the question still remains: What took so long?

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” director Ruben Fleischer explained in an interview earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18th.