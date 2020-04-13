Kevin Smith Announces Mooby's Delivery Pop Up to Benefit COVID-19 Charity

Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot writer-director Kevin Smith is teaming with Postmates for takeout Mooby Meals benefitting No Us Without You, a fundraiser providing meals in need to families affected by the coronavirus crisis, before launching a pop up version of a Mooby's restaurant in Los Angeles later this year. The fast food chain appeared in several of Smith’s films set in his View Askewniverse, including Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and served as the setting for Clerks II, where Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) were employed following a fire at the Quick Stop convenience store.

Backing the pop up restaurant is Derek Berry, behind pop ups inspired by Breaking Bad, Good Burger and Saved by the Bell. The Los Angeles Mooby's will open later this year, "pandemic depending," Smith wrote on Instagram. "Ever since I first introduced the fictional fast food joint in my films, folks have said 'You suck at movies, so open a Mooby's!'"

A Mooby Meal will be available for delivery in Los Angeles via Postmates starting Sunday, April 19, through April 25, according to Smith's post. The takeout Mooby Meals include "Mooby's Messy Lasagna Sandwich," offered with a side of "Hater Totz," inspired by Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and a Chocolate Covered Pretzels dessert, inspired by Mallrats.

Meals include a "toy surprise," a Reboot card autographed by Smith. Card holders will be entitled to preferred seating when the pop up restaurant opens to the public.

"If you’ve ever seen #dogma, or #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, or #clerks2, or #jayandsilentbobreboot, you’ve seen fake people eat at a fake fast food joint! Now, BE a fake person eating actual food from a real restaurant," reads Smith's post, adding meals are prepared by chef Royce Burke and the Secret Lasagna & Market. "Follow @moobyspopup and on the high holiday of 4/20, live the Mooby’s slogan 'I’m Eating It!'"

