Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour

Aerosmith, who for decades have marketed themselves as America's greatest rock band, has announced a farewell tour. Called the Peace Out Tour, the band will be joined by the Black Crowes. So far, the tour has dozens of U.S. and Canadian dates, with fans already asking about the possibility of European dates. The band first joined up in 1970, and released their self-titled album in 1973. They are timing the tour to 50 years since they first became household names, and it will presumably be a pretty broad setlist that will span their biggest hits.

The announcement came via the Aerosmith social media accounts. Here's what they had to say:

"PEACE OUT! After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!

"Aerosmith PEACE OUT with special guest The Black Crowes! Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

"In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

"The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a premium reserved ticket, a personal photo opportunity with band members, limited edition merchandise and more!

"For tickets, VIP upgrades and move visit www.Aerosmith.com"

You can see an Instagram post with tour dates included below.

In 2017 and 2018, they previously had an "Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour," which felt like it might be a farewell tour, but was almost immediately followed up with a "Deuces are Wild" tour which ran from 2019 until 2022, with a COVID-related hiatus built in.