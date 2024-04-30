Fairy Tail Cosplay Readies Erza for Sequel Anime Comeback

Fairy Tail will be making its grand return to screens with a new sequel anime, and an awesome cosplay is helping fans to keep an eye out for Erza Scarlet ahead of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest! Both the Fairy Tail anime and manga came to an end several years ago, but it was far from the end of Hiro Mashima's story for the franchise. The end of the series teased that Natsu and the others would be continuing their adventures with the toughest Fairy Tail guild quest, and the official sequel series has been showcasing how tough the titular 100 Years Quest really is. Now that sequel is going to get an anime of its own!

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be the first new anime for the franchise in quite some time, and Erza is just one of the many familiar faces that will be seen again with the start of the new adventures. This also means we'll be seeing all of her classic forms and attacks in action once more also, and artist yayaizen on Instagram is showing off a great reminder of why Erza's Clear Heart form is probably the best of the pack with some pitch perfect cosplay. Check it out:

What to Know for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Returning core cast includes the likes of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"