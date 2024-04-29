Spirit Halloween Reveals New 2024 Collectibles and Animatronics, Including Mars Attacks! Ray Gun

Six months might seem like a long time to wait for Halloween, but Spirit Halloween knows that means each passing day brings us one step closer to the holiday, as they released a handful of new items to start getting you into the spirit of the spooky season. Recent years have seen the seasonal store branch out from offering fans decorations to transform their home into something ghoulish and have added horror-themed collectibles to their catalog, with some of their wares being both fashionable and functional. This year is no different, as these all-new items are just as impressive on their own as they are in motion. New animatronics in their roster include a creepy new clown and a figure who has gotten a bit too close to a nest of rats, while their collectibles include a new figurine honoring one of their well-known mascots and also a life-size replica of a ray gun from Tim Burton's 1996 movie Mars Attacks!. Scroll down to see the latest additions to the Spirit Halloween roster, which are now available through the official website.

Mars Attacks Atomic Ray Gun with Poster (Photo: Spirit Halloween) The Martians have returned to cause complete mayhem this Halloween! Did we mention they're armed? Prepare yourself for the Martian invasion this Halloween by strapping yourself up with this officially licensed Mars Attacks! Atomic Ray Gun. This atomic ray gun prop is just like the one the Martians use to vaporize any humans that get in their way of global destruction. You'll be equipped to survive any Martian attack once you get your hands on it for yourself. Using the included refillable water tank, you can refill your weapon of destruction whenever you're getting low on juice. Featuring intergalactic sounds along with a blue LED light-up barrel, and a green LED light-up nozzle that shoots actual fog mist when turned on, this officially licensed fog gun is perfect for fans to show off their fandom for Mars Attacks! this Halloween.

Nightmare Harvester Statue (Photo: Spirit Halloween) The Nightmare Harvester broke free from his roots in 2018, with towering trunks snapping to life. He stalks the fields for sweet, sticky souls to trap in his cursed jack-o'-lantern. Those souls help him return home, so if he catches you before the harvest moon, you'll end up riding shotgun with a one-way ticket to hell. Standing at 6 inches tall the collectible Nightmare Harvester is a must-have for fans of Spirit Halloween. Made from resin material and hand-painted with frighteningly good detail, add him to your collection today to show off your love for Spirit.

6.3-Foot Rick Ratman Animatronic (Photo: Spirit Halloween) It all started with a subway rat and a leftover slice of pizza. Rick never understood what made passengers run away in terror whenever a rat crossed their path. He works the late shift at a 24-hour pizza joint and always goes out of his way to feed the little critters leftover scraps. After dozing off on a midnight train, Rick felt a sharp pain radiating from his head down his chest-like he had been shoved through a sausage grinder and then sliced against a cheese grater. His rat friends had decided that his pepperoni and anchovy body odor was too good to pass up. Once they started gnawing at his skin, they found the taste of his warm blood and organs even more enticing. Now his commute comes with a craving for dumpster food and a strong desire to linger by sewer grates. Better hope your guests don't have a rat phobia once you put Rick Ratman on display! Standing at 6.3 feet tall, this rat-infested zombie animatronic will give your guests the total creeps once he comes to life with his side-to-side moving torso. Be warned, stand too close and you could become a part of the little critters' next snack this Halloween.