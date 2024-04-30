Star Wars Collectibles Auction Curated by Billie Lourd Launches on eBay

In honor of May 4th, which has become known around the world as "Star Wars Day," star of the sequel trilogy and daughter of Carrie Fisher Billie Lourd has curated a collection of unique items that fans can bid on in a new eBay collection. Whether you're more drawn to the Light Side or the Dark Side of the Force, there's something for everyone, ranging from actual artifacts that were part of the original trilogy of movies to autographed Funko Pops. In honor of Star Wars Day, a number of items even started their bidding price at $0.54. You can head to eBay to check out the full inventory, including the Light Side Collection and Dark Side Collection. Auctions will end on Friday, May 4th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"It has been a supremely sentimental journey combing through eBay's incredibly expansive Star Wars inventory -- from legendary pieces dating back to 1977 to today's most modern must-have items. I am a deeply obsessed Star Wars fanatic so getting to curate a collection that is meaningful to both fans and me has been one of the most fun things I've ever gotten to do," Billie Lourd shared in a statement. "The widespread familial love for Star Wars and its iconic history brings me so much joy and I feel so lucky to get to partner with eBay to offer fans a rare piece of that magical history."

Per press release, "Beginning today, fans can shop the coveted collectibles from two epic storefronts, the Light Side and Dark Side Collections, featuring 12 ultra-rare auction items -- including a Mark Hamill-signed replica Luke Skywalker lightsaber hilt, a Carrie Fisher-signed trading card from 1980, and a David Prowse-signed Darth Vader helmet -- with bidding starting at just $0.54."

"In her role as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Billie cemented her place among the Skywalker family legacy both on and off screen, appearing alongside her mother Carrie Fisher, who reprised her iconic role as Princess Leia. With her personally curated collections for eBay's 'Your Side of the Fourth,' Billie is helping enthusiasts own a piece of the legacy.

"For nearly three decades, eBay has been a top destination for collectors to discover rare and valuable pieces of Star Wars history, from original 1977 trading cards to modern Mandalorian merch. Since Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope debuted almost 47 years ago, the epic space opera continues to draw fans around the world. In 2023, eBay users searched for Star Wars items more than 220 times per minute globally, on average.

"While Darth Vader was the most-searched Star Wars character in 2023, eBay users also felt the pull to the Light Side. Global searches for 'Jedi' items were over 570% higher than searches for 'Sith' items on eBay last year. No matter which side of the Force fans are on, Billie's iconic collections can be shopped starting today through May the 4th, 2024 at https://www.ebay.com/vlp/maytheforce."

Rare Finds from Across the Galaxy

Starting at 9 a.m. ET April 30th and running through 11:59 p.m. ET May 4th, fans will have the opportunity to shop the Light Side Collection and the Dark Side Collection, curated by Billie Lourd, each loaded with collectibles and memorabilia inspired by characters on opposing sides of the Force.

The collections feature 12 rare, highly coveted Star Wars items up for auction starting at just $0.54, in tribute to May (5) the Fourth (4).

Items from the Light Side of the Force include a Mark Hamill-signed replica Luke Skywalker lightsaber hilt, a Carrie Fisher-signed trading card from 1980, a Harrison Ford-signed Marvel Star Wars: Han Solo #1 comic book, and more.

Dark Side collectibles include a David Prowse-signed Darth Vader replica helmet, a Special Edition Dark Side Anakin Skywalker Funko Pop! (#281) signed by Hayden Christensen, a Star Destroyer LEGO set, and more.



Shop Star Wars on eBay Live

Streaming from the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco, California, eBay and Alliance Entertainment will host a first-of-its-kind live shopping event on May 2nd at 7:30 p.m. ET on eBay Live. Hosted by Anthony Carboni and Krystina Arielle, the event features Star Wars collectibles from across the galaxy and some can't miss opportunities to win epic items from the Star Wars vault. On May 4th, fans can watch a marathon of eBay Lives to shop Star Wars collectibles all day.



You can head to eBay to check out the full inventory, including the Light Side Collection and Dark Side Collection.

