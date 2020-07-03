Agents of SHIELD's Clark Gregg Splits From Wife of 19 Years

✖

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg and his wife, Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, have split amicably, according to a joint statement posted to their social media accounts. The pair say that they will remain friends, and that the breakup actually happened in January but had been kept quiet up until now. Gregg and Grey have been together for 19 years, and have one daughter, 18-year-old actress Stella Gregg, who has been posting videos along with her father during the pandemic. Saying that they were "totally crying" as they wrote the post, the pair announced their intention to move forward with their divorce.

The statement was brief, but given that the pair are typically fairly private it is unlikely they will follow up soon. It's likely telling that the photo chosen for the post is a happy one of the pair together.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," the statement reads. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

The pair started dating in 2000, and were married in 2001 at Martha's Vineyard. Later that year, their daughter was born.

Gregg, a respected character actor and director, became a household name (or at least face) in 2008, when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Iron Man. He went on to "die" in Marvel's The Avengers before headlining Marvel's Agents of SHIELD for ABC beginning in 2013. The series will conclude soon with its seventh and final season. Prior to Marvel, he was known primarily for his role on The New Adventures of Old Christine, the first post-Seinfeld sitcom from Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. He also directed Iron Man 2's Sam Rockwell and Community's Gillian Jacobs in Choke, an adaptation of the Chuck Palahniuk novel.

Grey was an '80s teen idol with memorable roles in Red Dawn, Dirty Dancing, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. She has worked consistently since, with some recent highlights being roles on Phineas and Ferb, Red Oaks, Grey's Anatomy, and The Conners.

Their daughter Stella has not been a consistent presence in show business, focusing instead on getting through high school. She appeared in a 2013 film called Trust Me and in 2017 had an appearance on a single episode of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

