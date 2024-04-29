IF Featurette Goes Behind-the-Imaginary-Scenes With All-Star Voice Cast

The new John Krasinski movie IF continues its unique marketing campaign with a new 'behind-the-imaginary-scenes featurette, which you can watch below!

Starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Krasinski, the ensemble cast IF features many of the filmmakers' real-life friends, including Steve Carell (The Office) as Blue, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) as Blossom, and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as Lewis, with Fiona Shaw (the Harry Potter films) and Alan Kim (Minari) among the human cast. IF also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, Christopher Meloni, and Krasinski as different kinds of IFs.

That's the main focus of this new featurette: showing the lineup of stars in the recording booth, creating their individual IF characters. That includes some of the last footage of the late Louis Gossett Jr., in one of his final performances, which warms the heart to see. It's also a very effective introduction to the litany of characters that IF will introduce to viewers – and while seeing all the big names involved listed on a cast sheet is impressive, seeing them all in a montage is undeniably a major draw for the film.

What is IF about?

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

As per the synopsis for IF:

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

"I figured I needed to make a movie for my kids. Seeing as though Quiet Place is like PG-40 in our house — they won't see Quiet Place till they're 40 — I figured I should make one for them," Krasinski told EW. "I was so enamored by the world that my kids were going to by themselves. They were off on their own and clearly deep in imagination, whether it was a game, whether it was painting, whether it was doing art, all this stuff. They went into this locked-in place that I wish I could have visited."

You can find some of those new character posters for IF below. The movie opens in theaters on May 17th.