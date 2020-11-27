All I Want For Christmas Is You By Mariah Carey Already Climbing Charts

✖

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and now all the attention turns towards Christmas, which means that you're going to likely hear a certain classic Christmas song on repeat for the next month. I could be talking about a few classic Christmas songs, but in this case, I'm talking about Mariah Carey's classic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You. Carey's hit is already soaring up the American music charts the day after Thanksgiving, which has become just as much of a tradition as Christmas itself (via EW).

All I Want For Christmas Is You has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at Number 29 and hit the top 10 on the domestic Spotify chart as of Thursday morning. It currently sits at number 9 after passing the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit WAP.

The song first released back in 1994, and actually hit No. 1 on the charts last December. We'll see if it can repeat that feat this year, but a day after Thanksgiving it is already well on its way, so we wouldn't be surprised if it eventually hits that top position once more.

"I wrote the beginning and the middle on the keyboard in a little house in Upstate New York, in a room by myself," Carey told EW. "I just started thinking about all things Christmas and growing up as a kid that loves Christmas. I think that’s why it’s such a festive record."

Carey will perform the now Christmas classic on her upcoming holiday special Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which is set to air on Apple TV+. The special will also feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Jermain Dupri, Snoop Dogg, and other stars.

You can find the official description below.

"The queen of Christmas takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year. With friends like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Misty Copeland, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Mykal-Michelle Harris, this is a performance only Mariah could put on and is sure to raise Christmas spirits."

The special hits on December 4th.

What's your favorite Christmas song? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Christmas with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!