Cheetos Mac and Cheese to Be Released in Three Flavors Including Flamin' Hot

Things are about to get a whole lot cheesier over in Cheetos land. Tuesday morning, word started circulating online that the snackmakers behind Cheetos were entering the macaroni and cheese game, all while using the Cheetos brand name and flavors. Just last month, PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston confirmed the company was working on the product and now, the first images of all three flavors have surfaced.

As reported by Instagram's most prominent snack trackers throughout the day, the Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese will be a Walmart exclusive for the time being and come in three flavors — Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeno, all three wildly popular Cheetos flavors. The new items have started popping up at some Walmart locations around the country and the Walmart site has listings for the items, though they're not all available as of this writing.

"You aren't dreaming, this is a real thing, and it's glorious!" @SnackGator wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. "These are on the Walmart website, so we know they'll be in store there pretty soon. They come in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Cheesy Jalapeño, and Flamin' Hot. Even better, they suggest several #CheetosMacHack ideas to crumble different Cheetos products over these super cheesy meals. UHHHHH - YUM! Which one are you trying first?"

“We’ve announced we’re actually getting into the mac and cheese business. But we’re going to do it in a PepsiCo way. It’s going to be Cheetos mac and cheese with the comfort that Cheetos brings,” Johnston told Yahoo! last month.

He added, “Consumers have migrated back to large, trusted brands. There is confidence in the food safety and confidence in supply chains. So consumers have migrated back to that versus smaller brands. Eating from home is a strong trend, and that’s one we expect to continue. And e-commerce has been a significant beneficiary to this environment.”

Cover photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Frito-Lay North America

