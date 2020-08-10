Marvel Star Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Have First Child Together

✖

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now parents. Schwarzenegger's brother, Patrick, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple welcomed their first child together. "They're doing great -- just got her a little gift," Patrick said. It is unclear when Schwarzenegger gave birth, but sources told ET that Pratt's vehicle was at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Friday afternoon. Katherine's family -- father Arnold Schwarzenegger, mother Maria Shriver, and siblings Christina and Christopher -- were spotted visiting the couple's home. While this is Pratt's first child with Schwarzenegger, he has a 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger wed in June 2019, with a source telling People that, "The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," said the source. "The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy… They are using only local food. It's a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn't want the menu to be too heavy or rich. It's more of a light summer menu," said the source. "For dessert, there are lighter options as well, like raspberries, blueberries, and red currant."

The news of Schwarzenegger's pregnancy broke in April 2020, with a source telling ET, "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Arnold spoke playfully about the birth of his grandchild during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Think about this for a second... there's three gene pools that you can do," he said. "There's Kennedy, there's Schwarzenegger and Pratt. We can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis... We can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it!"

Pratt's next film is Jurassic World: Dominion, which resumed production in the United Kingdom after the coronavirus pandemic forced a pause. The film brings back the cast from the original Jurassic Park movies. "Man, I can't tell you anything, but I can tell you it's going to blow your mind," Pratt said in February. "It's going to be the biggest and best yet. They spared no expense, and they're bringing everybody back."

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

