Coors Launches Organic Coors Pure Beer with Nationwide Beer Run

Just in time for National Beer Day today, Molson Coors is launching its first USDA-certified organic beer, Coors Pure, and to celebrate, Coors Pure is calling on runners across the country to go for a run for a chance to receive a free 12-pack of the new beer. Yes, you read that right. Coors wants people to go on a "beer run" but with a twist: all the runners have to do is run in the shape of a Coors Pure can to qualify for the free 12-pack.

Here's what you need to know if you want to participate in the Coors Pure beer run. If you live in New York City, all you have to do is follow professional runners located around Central Park between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on April 7th and scan the QR code on the back of their shirts and redeem the rebate for a free 12-pack of Coors Pure. For those outside of New York City, you can participate, too. From April 7th through April 14th, all runners have to do is track their beer-can-shaped run on their favorite running app, submit a screenshot vial email to beerrun@coorspure.com and receive a rebate. You can find additional information on coorspurebeerrun.com and yes, you must be 21+ to participate.

(Photo: Coors)

As for Coors Pure itself, the new beer is described as being a USDA-certified organic light beer made with simple, quality ingredients for the pure Rocky Mountain refreshment and exceptionally crisp taste you’d expect from Coors. The beer is refreshingly simple: a light lager with a subtle malt sweetness along with low bitterness and a slight citrus hop notes. With only 92 calories and zero sugar, Coors Pure tastes light and effervescent and ends with a clean feel and minimal aftertaste. Coors Pure is available nationwide in 12 and 24 packs of slim cans as well as single 16 and 24-ounce cans.

“Coors Pure is the answer for beer drinkers who are looking for an organic, low-calorie option without sacrificing the refreshment they know and love from Coors,” says Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors. “As we approach Summer, more exercise enthusiasts are making their ways to parks and streets across the country, and we’re excited to introduce a beer that is the perfect refreshment for those who also try to live a healthier life.”

Will you be giving Coors Pure a try? Plan to participate in the Beer Run? Let us know in the comments!