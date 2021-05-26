Eric Carle, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Author, Dies at 91

Eric Carle, the beloved artist, and writer of The Very Hungry Caterpillar has died at the age of 91. The illustrator had a long and admired career and many fans are pouring out tributes on social media as we speak. Penguin Books put out a statement in the wake of the announcement by his family. They announced his passing with a nice illustration in that trademark style and a short poem. It’s a serene image for a man who left such a mark on children all over the world. Carle helped bring 70 books to life for young readers. People would be hard-pressed to enter a bookstore children’s section and not see that beloved caterpillar staring back at them. He would produce that work until 1969, but it left an immense impression on so many. Here’s what Penguin had to say about the artist.

It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other beloved classics, passed away on May 23rd at the age of 91. Thank you for sharing your great talent with generations of young readers. #RememberingEricCarle pic.twitter.com/wc3srDQr5m — Penguin Kids (@penguinkids) May 26, 2021

Penguin Random House released a video of Carle talking about his most well-known book two years ago for it’s 50th Anniversary. He explained that it was about hope when you really drilled down into it.

"I think it is a book of hope," Carle explained. "Children need hope. You, little insignificant caterpillar, can grow up into a beautiful butterfly and fly into the world with your talent. Will I ever be able to do that? Yes, you will. I think that is the appeal of that book…Well, I should know. I did the book, after all!"

