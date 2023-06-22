Hillshire Wants to Pay You to Eat Food

One lucky snacker is about to land the job of a lifetime. Thursday, Hillshire Snacking announced it's looking to hire an all-new position at corporate HQ: Snacktivity Director. Whoever gets "hired" as the company's new snacking director not only gets a cash prize, but enough snacks to sustain even the hungriest of snackers.

According to Hillshire, the winner of the contest—er, job search—will receive $2,500, "hundreds of dollars-worth" of Hillshire Snacking snack plates, and a "brand hunger solution" for the winner's workplace.

"If you take time for high-quality snacking in your personal life, snack proudly on the job, and think about snacking even when you aren't snacking, you may be a fit," the company says of the position. "You'll coordinate directly with Hillshire Snacking brand to create Snacktivity Plans that give workers across America the tips and intel to up their nosh game. Plus you'll receive plenty of Hillshire Snacking product to enjoy while working."

It adds, "According to a recent survey, a large majority of on-the-go workers report that workday snacking has a positive impact on happiness (86%), productivity (85%) and well-being/mental health (85%). With that, Hillshire Snacking brand, maker of the perfectly-sized snack packs with high quality ingredients, is on a mission to add a little bliss to workday snacking by sharing by enlisting the help of three 'Snacktivity Directors.'"

The job is in effect for six weeks from early July through the middle of August of this year. The qualifications for said job are relatively lax; while no education is required, applicants must consider themselves snacking enthusiast and "have a craving for Hillshire Snacking-fueld snack breaks throughout the workday."

To apply for the job, the company is asking applications to create a video detailing your snacking habits and how you think you can elevate your snacking process. That video can then be submitted through the Hillshire website here. Application videos will then be accepted through July 4th.