Hot Pockets Is Selling Shorts With Actual Hot Pockets Now

When it comes to food-related merch, there have been some interesting offerings. Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese had the "Fanny Mac" fanny pack. Kraft Mayo teamed up with Juicy Couture for a "smooth" track suit. But now, the iconic Hot Pockets have come up with their own merch that's designed to keep your sandwiches hot all while keeping you feeling and looking cool. Hot Pockets is launching limited-edition Hot Pockets Shorts starting December 12th, but these are no ordinary shorts; they feature a literal hot pocket.

The new Hot Pockets Shorts are a one-of-a-kind clothing offering, a pair of cargo shorts that features an insulated cargo pocket designed to keep your Hot Pockets warm and toasty even while your legs are comfortable and cool — even if it is winter time. There's always someone who wears shorts in the winter. Additionally, the shorts are paired with a matching hoodie, both of which are emblazoned with a fiery cartoon that says, "stay heated", completing the look.

"Wearing shorts in winter is a bold choice," Bryan Waddell, Brand Marketing Manager, Hot Pockets said in a statement. "With our insulated shorts, Hot Pockets found an unexpected way to bring the heat to this chilly fashion trend."

These exclusive shorts were created in collaboration with Columbus Fashion Alliance (CFA), a coalition of creatives, entrepreneurs, civic partners, community, and industry leaders. The CFA has a shared goal of supporting creatives and fashion-based businesses through multiple facets, while placing emphasis on individuals traditionally excluded or underrepresented in the fashion and retail industry – including designers, makers, and youth of color.

"Our team is driven by a passion for elevating up-and-coming fashion minds and celebrating unique ideas," said Yohannan Terrell, Director of Columbus Fashion Alliance. "Teaming up with Hot Pockets is an opportunity to highlight our creators and artists on a national scale, all while designing clothes that are both fashionable and functional."

The Hot Pockets shorts and hoodie set will be available at this website starting December 12th. They will be available in men's sizes small through extra-large and are available at no cost while supplies last — and fans will want to act fast as the supplies will likely not last long. They also come with a coupon redeemable for one Hot Pockets sandwich.

