Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died. He was 76 years old. Buffett's official website confirmed that the performer and businessman died on Friday: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many." Buffett was a purveyor of soft rock that espoused the benefits of a laid-back, beach-bum lifestyle, a lifestyle theme he turned into a billion-dollar business spanning resorts, restaurants, and beverages.

The website did not provide Buffett's cause of death. He and his band, the Coral Reefers, had canceled several tour dates in May and acknowledged publicly that Buffett had been hospitalized but didn't provide further details.

Buffett released "Margaritaville" in 1977 on the album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes. The odd to a life lived in quiet relaxation by the coast soon connected with others who shared its "state of mind." It spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at number eight. In 2016, it joined the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Despite the laid-back lifestyle expressed in his songs, Buffett turned "Margaritaville" into a brand worth millions via his restaurants and resorts. Launching in 1985, Margaritaville has spread in the decades since, with spots in Key West, Florida, California, and New Orleans. Buffet expanded his brand reach further, launching apparel, home decor, a radio station, and various food and drink products. There's even the Broadway musical based on Buffett's music and brand, "Escape to Margaritaville." Forbes placed him at number 18 on its list of Richest Celebrities of All Time, placing his net worth at $1 billion.

Buffett was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Mississippi and grew up in Mobile. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi, he moved to New Orleans, first busking and then playing in clubs. He released his first album, Down to Earth, in 1970 and released a new album each year until 1977, when "Margaritaville" changed his life. His music career includes 50 released albums, two Grammy nominations, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and a Country Music Association Award.

Buffett also wrote several books, including three number-one bestsellers: Tales from Margaritaville, Where Is Joe Merchant?, and his 1988 memoir, A Pirate Looks at Fifty. He also worked on many films, including appearing as a bartender in Jurassic World.

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane, his daughters, Savannah and Sarah, and his son, Cameron.