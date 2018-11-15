Johnny Depp Wishes for a Better Time Ahead in Holiday Message To Fans

✖

This year has been a tumultuous one, and Johnny Depp, who had his own unique personal and professional challenges in 2020, is hoping that 2021 will prove better for everyone. The actor -- who, after suffering a defeat in court, lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts films -- took to Instagram to share a holiday greeting and hopes for the new year. He writes, "This year has been so hard for so many. Here's to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X" You can see the photo he shared with the post below.

Earlier this month, Depp filed an application with the Court of Appeal in the UK in regards to the High Court's ruling in his libel case against The Sun. The case stems from allegations that Depp assaulted his ex-wife, Aquaman star Amber Heard. A High Court judge ruled that the accusation that Depp was a "wife-beater" in a 2018 The Sun article was "substantially true," declaring that Depp "did assault Ms. Heard." While the justice denied Depp an appeal in that court, he did give Depp until December 7th to take his case to the Court of Appeal. Depp previously stated he would appeal, saying “The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal."

Depp exited his role as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.'s Harry Potter prequel Fantastic Beasts series following his loss in the libel suit. "In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement," Depp wrote in a statement announcing his departure. "Firstly, I'd like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," he added, saying that "the surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

