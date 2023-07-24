Keanu Reeves' Band Dogstar to Release First Album in Over Two Decades

For the first time in over 20 years, the '90s alternative rock band Dogstar has announced a new album. the record, which is to be titled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, will be accompanied by a nationwide tour starting on August 10 and running until December 20. The band performed live in May, marking the first time that had happened since 2001. They came together again on July 18 at West Hollywood's Roxy Theatre. The band, made up of guitarist and vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and bassist Keanu Reeves, released the first single from the record, titled "Everything Turns Around," on music streaming services and on YouTube.

Dogstar formed in the early 1990s, and released two albums -- Our Little Visionary in 1996 and 2000's Happy Ending -- before breaking up. Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees will be available on October 6 via Dillon Street Records, a band-owned label.

"We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single 'Everything Turns Around,'" Dogstar said in a press release. "It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can't wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

Here's a look at the "Everything Turns Around" music video:

You can see the tour dates here:

"When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live so we are thrilled to finally announce the Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour and to soon play for our fans all over North America and Japan," the band said.

Here's a look at the tracklist for Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees:

01 – Blonde

02 – How the Story Ends

03 – Everything Turns Around

04 – Overhang

05 – Dillon Street

06 – Lily

07 – Lust

08 – Glimmer

09 – Sunrise

10 – Sleep

11 – Upside

12 – Breach

You can preorder digital copies of the new record on digital platforms like Amazon Music and Apple Music. The Dogstar website also gives fans an opportunity to preorder LPs and CDs.