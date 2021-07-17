Law & Order Actor Indicted For Murder

✖

Actor Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, and Power, has been indicted on three counts of weapons possession and second-degree murder. Stokes is accused of shooting a man identified as Tyrone Jones in broad daylight in New York City on February 7th and faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life if convicted. The shooting took place in Jamaica, Queens, specifically at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street, and Jones was shot 11 times while parked in his car, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee (via Deadline).

In video of the shooting, a man identified as Stokes is seen getting out of their vehicle and approaching the driver's side window of Jones' vehicle. They then fire 11 shots, and after emergency crews arrived Jones as pronounced dead.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

No motive has been revealed to this point, but Stokes is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday, and something could be learned there.

Over the course of his career, Stokes has appeared in Law & Order, Rescue me, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, Louie, Blue Bloods, and Power among other projects.

Our thoughts go out to Tyrone Jones' family and friends at this difficult time.