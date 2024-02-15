Liquid Death Launches The Dreaded Death Dust (Review)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Liquid Death may have made drinking water badass, but no amount of marketing can change the fact that water is a bit boring the flavor department. Enter Death Dust electrolyte drink mix. Now you can spice up your Liquid Death with Severed Lime, Mango Chainsaw, and Convicted Melon flavors, which are the same that can be found in their sparkling water lineup. These packets include a mix of vitamins and minerals that will help give you a healthy boost and support hydration and recovery after a workout.

Each serving of Death Dust includes vitamins C, B3, B5, B6, B12 along with 300mg of sodium, 200mg of potassium and 40mg of magnesium. Note that there are 35 calories per serving with 8g of sugar from cane sugar and dextrose along with the sodium, so these packets are not something that you'll want to slam continuously throughout the day (especially if you're idle). However, if you take a look at the nutrition facts on a bottle of Gatorade you'll appreciate what Liquid Death has done here.

Of course, one of the big questions is – how do they taste? I've never tried their sparkling water lineup, so I can't comment on how similar they are. However, I can say that the flavor of these packets was pleasant and on the medium to mild side mixed with 16 oz of water. The directions suggest mixing the packets with 16-20 oz, but the flavor might be a little too mild for some on the high end. Personally, the flavor level was just right for me as I don't enjoy beverages that are overly sweet.

Death Dust packets are available here on Amazon priced at $17.99 for a 12 pack that includes all three flavors. Are there cheaper and even healthier ways to flavor your water? Yes, absolutely. Are any of those methods cooler than Death Dust? Don't be ridiculous. Just look at the artwork on the packaging in the image above. Does your Crystal Light have that? I don't think so. The only problem is that there's no point in drinking a Liquid Death product if you're not seen drinking a Liquid Death product, so we highly suggest adding a packet to a can or, shockingly, to regular uncool water in one of Liquid Death's awesome reusable bottles.

And don't forget that a portion of Liquid Death's proceeds goes to nonprofits who are helping to fight plastic pollution and bringing clean drinking water to those in need. Liquid Death may be a marketing gimmick, but it's a fun one with a positive message. If it helps you stay hydrated and avoid sugary junk beverages than it's a gimmick well worth falling for.