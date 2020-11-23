Former Marvel EVP Mike Hobson Dies at 83

✖

Former Marvel Comics Executive Vice President Mike Hobson has passed away. News of the publisher's passing came Sunday night as the official Marvel social media accounts shared a tribute in his honor. According to an obituary published in the New York Times on Sunday, the executive passed away on November 12th. He was 83.

The Marvel family mourns the passing of Mike Hobson, a visionary and pillar of what Marvel Comics is today. Mike's passion and love of storytelling opened the doors for fans around the world to join the Marvel Universe, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 23, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the House of Ideas added, "Mike brought Stan Lee's tapestry of heroes to millions. Our hearts and thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

The comics executive had a storied career in publishing, serving as both Executive Vice President and London liaison for the company. Other stops included stints at Scholastic and as an advisor for Cracked magazine after his retirement in 2003.

During his time at Marvel, Hobson was responsible for forming the publisher's editorial staff in addition to overseeing marketing, distribution, and productions of all Marvel comics and graphics novels. His role in London made him the managing director of Marvel Europe, overseeing companies in the United Kingdom and Italy.

He is survived by his wife Ann Gould Hobson, children Sarah and Kate, and brother Christopher Hobson.