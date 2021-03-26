Seattle Residents Freak Out Over SpaceX Rocket Debris Burning in the Sky

SpaceX had some rocket debris burning in the sky and Seattle residents didn’t know what in the world was going on. A bunch of videos sprang up on Twitter about the lights going on in the night sky. Well, Jonathan McDowell from the Center for Astrophysics had an answer. The Falcon 9 second stage rocket used during the March 4 Starlink launch came back to Earth. The plan was for it to make a deorbit burn, but was in orbit for 22 days instead. Reentering after all that time, and in a different location, had some of those Seattle residents wondering what the heck was going on. But, in the end, it was pretty easily explained. Check out what McDowell wrote on Twitter down below:

“The Falcon 9 second stage from the Mar 4 Starlink launch failed to make a deorbit burn and is now reentering after 22 days in orbit. Its reentry was observed from the Seattle area at about 0400 UTC Mar 26,” the astronomer wrote.

