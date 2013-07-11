Sharkcano Eruption Revealed in NASA Footage

✖

Yes you read that headline correctly: NASA observed the eruption of the 'Sharkcano' in Solomon Islands – aka the Kavachi volcano, one of the most active underwater volcanos in the Pacific region. In 2015, Kavachi and its harsh aquatic environment were discovered to be an unlikely home to two species of sharks (among many other fish species): the scalloped hammerhead shark and the silky shark. Kavachi was nicknamed "Sharkcano" thereafter – and now that Sharkcano has erupted, and NASA managed to get a look at it.

Satellite images taken on May 14th by NASA's Earth Observatory and its Operational Land Imager 2 on the Landsat 9 spotted the eruption of discolored water from the Kavachi volcano. The volcano was continuously active between April and May according to NASA; previous eruptions were recorded in 2014 and 2007. The Sharkcano's eruptions are so big (often sending up smoke and ash) that it's a part of the local culture: for instance island of Vangunu to the north refers to itself as Rejo te Kvachi ("Kavachi's Oven").

The name isn't just a brag: the Kavachi Volcano leaves the surrounding water super-heated and filled with sulfer and acid and other volcanic rock fragments and materials. The fact that the sharks are able to live in such an environment has suggested to biologists that some sort of mutation may have taken place within the species located there:

"Our observations of secondary and tertiary consumers inside Kavachi's hydrothermal plume contribute to ongoing research into the physiological and behavioral resiliency of marine animals to increased temperature, acidity, and turbidity," scientists wrote. "This is most relevant in the context of climate change, as well as increased water turbidity and sediment resuspension from deep-sea mining activities. The ecosystem that is supported by the extreme environment of Kavachi's crater may offer clues to the types of animals that have survived past major changes in ocean chemistry, and those that will thrive in future ocean conditions."

Obviously, the term "Sharkcano" sparks thoughts of things like the infamous Sharknado movie series, which also marry real-life ecological disasters to insane habitats of sharks. But alas, this is just nature at work – with an insane habitat of sharks hanging around.