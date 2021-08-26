Taco Bell Finally Introducing Answer to Chicken Sandwich Wars

✖

At long last, Taco Bell's biggest foray into the Chicken Sandwich Wars is nearly here. After a successful test period at Taco Bell locations in Nashville and Charlotte earlier this year, the beloved fast-food chain is releasing its Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco nationwide beginning Thursday, September 2nd. Featuring a crispy chicken tender coated in crushed tortilla chips, the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is then placed into a taco shell-shaped bun for the chain's attempt at its own chicken sandwich.

“Our new crispy chicken innovation is far from the average chicken sandwich, and we’re certain it will get a spicy reaction from sandwich and taco fans alike,” Taco Bell innovation chief Liz Matthews said in a press release. “Even the masterminds from our test kitchen couldn't decide if it was more taco or sandwich, which is why we're excited to bring in the debate team experts to have some fun."

There will be two different taco types fans can buy — a regular version with the aforementioned items plus Taco Bell's signature creamy chipotle sauce, or the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, which adds pickled jalapeno slices to it for the ultimate kick.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos will be available a la carte for $2.49 or you can buy a pair for $4.49. The item will also be available in a box for $5.49, and that includes one Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco, a Beefy 5-layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium soft drink. As with any other offerings, the price is dependent on location, and the new sandwich tacos will be available for a limited time only at participating locations.

For those who often use the Taco Bell app, early access to the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos is available during Happier hour on August 30th before the item's wide release later in the week.