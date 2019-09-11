Taco Bell Set to Roll Out Meatless Menu

With the meatless Impossible Burger dominating at other fast-food chains of late, Taco Bell is set to unveil its complete meatless menu within the next couple of days. Though the fast-food Mexican joint has long had vegetarian-friendly items, it will roll out a dedicated meatless menu this week with a few all-new items. In addition to a meatless burrito they’ve served for half a century, four new menu items will be added on September 12th including the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Quesarito, 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito.

“While other fast food restaurants are just now dipping their toes in the meatless space, Taco Bell has long been a friend to vegetarians,” Taco Bell said in a statement announcing the new menu. “The bean burrito has been on the menu for 50 years and is Taco Bell’s second best-selling item.”

The menu features completely meatless items and according to one company spokesperson, there’s no immediate plans on getting involved with plant-based meat alternatives from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. “I wouldn’t say we’ll never do that,” Taco Bell chief food innovation exec Liz Matthews told FOX Business. “It’s really easy for brands to do what everyone else is doing. We want to go after things that are really exciting and are successful, and not just mediocre. At this point, we’re not leaning into that.”

Per FOX’s report, the meatless options will be the same cost as the meat-filled alternatives. Coincidentally enough, September 12th is also the day the company is removing nine items from its menu, including the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, Chips & Salsa, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, Double Decker Taco, Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, Double Tostada, Power Menu Burrito, and the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

“Look, we get it,” the chain said in a blog post announcing the changes. “We all have our go-to order and change can be hard. But sometimes it’s good to get outside of your comfort zone and spice things up a bit. So the next time you go to Taco Bell®, we hope it’s easier for you to find something new. If not, just close your eyes and say, ‘give me whatever a Combo #5 is now.’”

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Taco Bell