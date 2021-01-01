The Scooby-Doo and the Lost City of Gold Gang Wishes You Happy New Year in New Video (Exclusive)

✖

About a month after fans got their first glimpse of Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold, the forthcoming stage musical, in the form of a music video for "Do the Scooby-Doo," ComicBook.com can exclusively debut this short video of the Mystery, Inc. gang in their regular speaking voices...wishing fans a happy new year, acknowledging what a bummer 2020 turned out to be, and promising that some good stuff is on the way in 2021. You can see the Scooby gang talking up the show in the video embedded above, made in a COVID-friendly way where each actor gets a stand-alone panel.

Written, arranged and produced by Monlove's Ella Louise Allaire and Martin Lord Ferguson, the company says on its website that "'Do The Scooby-Doo!' brings the mysterious fun and playful spirits of Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred straight into your living room. Not only can fans now sing and dance along with The Gang in their homes, but they can share them with their friends and family for the holidays."

You can keep an eye on the official site for more details on upcoming releases and performances.

And, yeah -- the window has passed for anyone will see any live shows in the back half of 2020, but the site for the live show has a bunch of Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold-branded merch you can get your loved ones who might be excited about either live theater...or just Scooby-Doo. After all, this year did see Warner Bros. launch a new, animated movie that teamed him up with various other characters from Hanna Barbera cartoons past, Justice League-style. Those guys aren't included on the merch, but Scooby himself is everywhere. Included are t-shirts, coffee mugs, face masks, buttons, and more. Given Monlove's reputation as a premiere home for licensed IP to develop and tour such shows, it seems likely that they are better positioned than a lot of theatre companies to weather the pandemic, since they can sell merch that has a broad base of appeal, even when the stage shows aren't actively touring.

Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold isn't the first major Scooby touring musical; in 2012, Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries debuted The show ran until at least 2015, if YouTube videos of performances are to be believed. The website, from Life Like Touring, remains active, although links to shows and tickets all say that the tour has concluded.