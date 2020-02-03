The Falcon & Winter Soldier Trailer Has Internet Freaking Out For The Wait

Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting a trailer for Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Super Bowl 2020 is going to finally be the day fans get that first look. However, just because the trailer is coming doesn't mean fans are getting it right away. The trailer is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of the big game and now that fans have an idea of when it's coming, it's a wait that feels almost more unbearable than when they didn't know at all -- and they've taken to social media to freak out about it.

When the trailer arrives, it will be the first video we've seen from any of the series Marvel Studios is currently producing for Disney+ and it hopefully won't be alone. Earlier this week, WandaVision star Paul Bettany suggested looks at the shows would be coming soon than thought. Using the same talking points in his interviews throughout the week at Sundance, Bettany went on to call WandaVision "f-cking bonkers."

Even with the promise of fresh looks at some of the most eagerly-anticipated shows out there, the wait for fourth quarter and that trailer is agonizing. Read on to see how fans are freaking out about having to wait for that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer below and let us know how you feel in the comments below.