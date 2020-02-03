The Falcon & Winter Soldier Trailer Has Internet Freaking Out For The Wait

Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting a trailer for Disney+‘s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Super Bowl 2020 is going to finally be the day fans get that first look. However, just because the trailer is coming doesn’t mean fans are getting it right away. The trailer is expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of the big game and now that fans have an idea of when it’s coming, it’s a wait that feels almost more unbearable than when they didn’t know at all — and they’ve taken to social media to freak out about it.

When the trailer arrives, it will be the first video we’ve seen from any of the series Marvel Studios is currently producing for Disney+ and it hopefully won’t be alone. Earlier this week, WandaVision star Paul Bettany suggested looks at the shows would be coming soon than thought. Using the same talking points in his interviews throughout the week at Sundance, Bettany went on to call WandaVision “f-cking bonkers.”

Even with the promise of fresh looks at some of the most eagerly-anticipated shows out there, the wait for fourth quarter and that trailer is agonizing. Read on to see how fans are freaking out about having to wait for that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer below and let us know how you feel in the comments below.

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER TEASER IN A FEW MINUTES pic.twitter.com/WwtiEpXCxE — MIKE (@ConAppetit) February 3, 2020

me messing up my sleep schedule once again,waiting for the falcon and the winter soldier trailer to drop like pic.twitter.com/N66gKyfUyX — monika // ⎊✵✪⧗ (@mxrvelsvoid) February 3, 2020

I am literally only waiting on the Falcon and the Winter Soldier teaser. — Sergeant Boo McFuckYouStan (@BoondockBaby) February 3, 2020

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER HERE WE GOOO! GIVE ME! GIVE ME! pic.twitter.com/XJ5gdoxfgD — Fazha (@fazhamr) February 3, 2020

fully prepared to resurrect myself for the falcon and the winter soldier tv spot that is rumored to happen and then promptly die again afterwards — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 3, 2020

I want going to sleep but don’t want most the falcon and the winter soldier Super Bowl TV-Spot — roby rasputin (@sebstwins) February 3, 2020

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER COMMERCIAL IS COMING SOON THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER COMMERCIAL IS COMING SOON THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER COMMERCIAL IS COMING SOON THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER COMMERCIAL IS COMING SOON THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER COMME — 𝕝𝕒𝕪 𖤍 (@peachy_peter) February 3, 2020

I’m literally watching the Super Bowl just to see the new Falcon and The Winter Soldier commercial. #SuperBowl — Adreanna Matina 💀 (@AdreannaMatina) February 3, 2020

i’m just waiting for the falcon and the winter soldier tv spot



just want to see our buddy, our pal, our bucky — (*꒦ິㅿ꒦ີ) (@traceyfanclub) February 3, 2020

